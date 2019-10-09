Kurdish-led SDF repells Turkish ground attack in Syrian town - spokesman

The Kurdish-led force in northeast Syria said it confronted a ground attack by Turkish troops who launched a cross-border operation against it on Wednesday.



"Ground attack by Turkish forces has been repelled by SDF fighters in (Tel Abyad town)...No advance as of now," Mustafa Bali, spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, said on Twitter.

