June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Kurdish militant attack kills two Turkish soldiers in southeast, governor's office says

By REUTERS
June 20, 2018 14:06
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey - Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched a rocket attack on military vehicles on Wednesday, killing two soldiers and wounding another, the local governor's office said, the latest in a series of attacks in southeast Turkey this week.

The attacks come ahead of nationwide elections on Sunday and coincide with an upswing in Turkish air strikes targeting PKK bases in northern Iraq, notably its stronghold in the Qandil mountain region.

Ankara has recently stepped up warnings of a potential ground offensive into the Qandil region, where high-ranking PKK members are believed to be located. President Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to "drain the terror swamp" there.

"Members of the separatist terror group carried out a rocket attack in which two military personnel were martyred and one wounded," the Hakkari provincial governor's office said, using Ankara's term for the PKK.

The attack on Wednesday morning targeted military vehicles leaving a hillside base in Hakkari's Cukurca district, on the border with Iraq, it said.

On Tuesday, a total of three Turkish soldiers were killed in bomb attacks blamed on the PKK in the southeastern provinces of Siirt and Sirnak.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK launched its insurgency in 1984. It is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 20, 2018
British PM May says images of caged children in U.S. "deeply disturbing"

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut