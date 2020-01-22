Kushner, Berkowitz cancel trip to Israel

WASHINGTON – Jared Kushner, senior adivser to US President Donald Trump, and Avi Berkowitz, special representative for international negotiations, postponed their trip to Israel, and will not arrive as previously scheduled, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed.Israel Hayom first reported that the US peace team will not travel to Israel. Instead, the team returned to Washington on Air Force 1 together with Trump just hours before they were set to land in Tel Aviv. Trump administration official told the Post that the team decided to skip the trip "after their flight was delayed due to weather conditions."It was not immediately clear if the peace team is going to reschedule the trip, which was supposed to be a crucial step before making the decision whether to roll out the peace plan before Israel's elections in March.