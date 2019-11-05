Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kuwait conveyed messages from Iran to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain - official

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 22:16
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister Khaled al-Jarallah said on Tuesday that Kuwait conveyed messages from Iran to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain regarding the situation in the Gulf region, and "until now no answers have emerged".

The Iranian Foreign Ministry had said last month that Iran is prepared to hold talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia, "with or without the help of a mediator".Saudi Arabia, which is locked in several proxy wars in the region with Iran, has blamed Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil plants on Sept. 14, a charge Iran denies. The kingdom has said it prefers a political solution to a military one. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)



