The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kuwait has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 09:40
DUBAI - Kuwait now has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to a health ministry official.
The official added that all the cases involved people who had been to Iran.
Iran reports 22 deaths from coronavirus; 141 infected
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 09:41 AM
Russian military source denies Syrian rebels took town of Saraqeb
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 09:17 AM
Syrian Observatory: government forces in full control of southern Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 08:35 AM
Australia: Morrison says world about to be gripped by coronavirus pandemi
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 08:29 AM
Fire breaks out at Sheba Medical Center
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 08:28 AM
Estonia says it has first confirmed coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 08:25 AM
Iraq reports sixth case of coronavirus in man who had been to Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 08:19 AM
Denmark confirms first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 07:50 AM
Turkey-backed rebels regain key Syrian town of Saraqeb - opposition
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 07:40 AM
China city rewards virus patients who report to authorities
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 07:10 AM
Taiwan raises epidemic response level to highest amid virus concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 05:28 AM
UPDATE: Mexican cruise denied entry for coronivirus, in the end just flu
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 04:12 AM
Korean Air crewmember who tested positive to coronavirus was on LA flights
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 03:30 AM
Rising coronavirus toll in South Korea and China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 03:27 AM
S.Korea and US postpone joint military drills over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 03:15 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by