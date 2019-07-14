LGBT community to protest MK Peretz's remarks on Sunday evening

Breaking news.
On Sunday evening, various Israeli LGBT organizations will protest remarks made by Education Minister and Bayit Yehudi leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Saturday supporting "gay conversion therapy," which attempts to change a gay individual's sexual orientation.
The protest will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday in front of the Kiryat HaMemshala building in Tel Aviv.Teachers, educators, students and parents from throughout the country will take part in the protest, as well as members of the LGBT community who went through "conversion therapy."
"The statements of condemnation from [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Likud ministers or the clarification that Minister Peretz published don't change for a moment the fact that the minister of education of the State of Israel expressed support this evening for conversion therapy and even admitted that he himself administered this as an educator," stated Ohad Chizki, Director of The Aguda – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.
"Conversion therapy is a hate crime," added Chizki. "'The practitioners of this method create a false representation of scientific recognition of the method, even though in reality there's no evidence from research for the success of the method at all concerning the possibility of conversion and there's even evidence of damage.' This is the official position of the health ministry on the subject. It is on the prime minister to fire the Minister Peretz immediately. Every other stance is, in our eyes, supporting him and his statements."
