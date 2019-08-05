Labor-Gesher launches election campaign: "People first"

The Labour-Gesher campaign officially kicks off, a statement from the Labor Party spokesperson said Monday.



The campaign will be led by MK Amir Peretz, Gesher head Orly Levy-Abekasis and MK Itzik Shmuli.The campaign is expected to focus on both Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid and what Labour-Gesher calls the "socially destructive social policies of both."



"First of all - before Lieberman and the ultra-Orthodox, before spins and splits, before the left-right center, before Yair [Lapid] and the tweets - People first "



MK Amir Peretz, chairman of Labor-Gesher said "Citizens in Israel deserve a lot more, for the elderly, children, patients and everyone in need of support from the state.



"We will face the social promiscuity of Lapid and Netanyahu and bring real social security to Israel."



