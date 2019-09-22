Labor-Gesher to recommend Gantz for PM

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met with Labor-Gesher leaders Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis on Sunday afternoon, during which Peretz and Levy made clear their plans for the coming government, chief among them: replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Their plans, besides replacing Netanyahu, included renewing peace talks, raising the minimum wage, introducing free education from birth, adding a minimum pension for disabled and elderly citizens and tackling the housing and medical crises.Talks between the parties are expected to resume after repeated reassurances from Peretz and Levy making sure Gantz knew that they stood with him.



