NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Business and Tech Blogs Premium

Labor MK: Far-right politicians are responsible for hilltop youth violence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
January 3, 2019 09:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin (Labor) responded to the violence in Amona following its evacuation by security forces on Thursday morning, saying, "The  prime minister and the ministers of the right are a band that encourages these attackers and then cluck and roll their eyes."

"When gatekeepers are attacked every day and each time more violently, it is also a message to the ground in such situations.

"The ministers in the government, and the far-right and the new right, which are one and the same, make false promises. Instead of ensuring that the hilltop youth and fringe activists, according to the politicians themselves, will obey the law, they are the ones responsible for the violence of those teenagers against the security forces.



"Condemnation will not suffice here. This is the price of the daily assault on the rule of law, and the violence against the security forces is its natural continuation."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Breaking news
January 3, 2019
HaYamin HeHadash on Amona: Netanyahu should evacuate Khan al-Ahmar today

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut