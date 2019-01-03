Labor MK: Far-right politicians are responsible for hilltop youth violence

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin (Labor) responded to the violence in Amona following its evacuation by security forces on Thursday morning, saying, "The prime minister and the ministers of the right are a band that encourages these attackers and then cluck and roll their eyes."
"When gatekeepers are attacked every day and each time more violently, it is also a message to the ground in such situations.
"The ministers in the government, and the far-right and the new right, which are one and the same, make false promises. Instead of ensuring that the hilltop youth and fringe activists, according to the politicians themselves, will obey the law, they are the ones responsible for the violence of those teenagers against the security forces.
"Condemnation will not suffice here. This is the price of the daily assault on the rule of law, and the violence against the security forces is its natural continuation."
