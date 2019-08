Labor party leader Amir Peretz tweeted on Friday night that “Qatari money does not ensure calmness” after two air sirens were heard in the southern city of Sderot.

The former Minister and Defense said that “what’s really important is to thank the security services and wish [everyone] a quiet Shabbos.”

