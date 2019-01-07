NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Labor party primaries Yaya Fink files petition against Shaked, AG, MKs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
January 7, 2019 16:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

Labor Party Yaya Fink and attorney Gilad Barnea filed a petition against Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and many Knesset members on Monday.

The petition called on the court to intervene in the election financing law that allegedly discriminates between incumbent Knesset members and new candidates in the primaries. While current Knesset members receive grants unconditionally and regardless the results, the petition claimed, external candidates must provide personal guarantees, raise large sums of money and risk large financial loss without receiving a refund if they are not elected.



"The struggle is for the distribution and a more equitable allocation of public funds," Fink stated. "Part of a democratic regime is to allow equal and fair conditions for every candidate even if he is not part of the closed club."

Supreme court Judge Neal Hendel stated that there will be a discussion on the subject this month.

Hot Opinion
Most Read
