Labor's Yoel Hasson says Zoabi legitimized terror, undermined coexistence

Labor party MK Yoel Hasson dismissively responded to Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi's Saturday announcement that she would not be running for reelection.
"Haneen Zoabi was one of the most extreme voices in the Knesset, even in the eyes of the Arab community," Hasson said. "Zoabi worked with all her strength to undermine coexistence in Israel and gave dangerous legitimacy to terror. It is good that she is gone, and she should be careful of her actions now that parliamentary immunity will no longer protect her."
