Labour leader Corbyn tells Johnson to step down

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 13:35
British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Boris Johnson on Tuesday to consider his position and call a new election after the Supreme Court ruled that the prime minister's move to suspend parliament was unlawful.

To huge cheers and chants of "Johnson out!," Corbyn said the British prime minister should become the shortest-ever serving leader and that Labour was ready to form a government."I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to 'consider his position'," Corbyn told delegates at the Labour Party's annual conference in Brighton.


