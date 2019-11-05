Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Labour's Corbyn says PM Johnson seeking to 'unleash Thatcherism on steroids'

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 14:05
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seeking to hijack Brexit to "unleash Thatcherism on steroids" by slashing regulations and moving the United Kingdom towards an American economic model.

"What Boris Johnson's Conservatives want is to hijack Brexit to unleash Thatcherism on steroids," Corbyn said. "A vote for Johnson's Conservatives is a vote to betray our NHS in a sell out to Trump."

"They want a race to the bottom in standards and protections. They want to move us towards a more deregulated American model of how to run the economy," Corbyn said.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 5, 2019
UK Labour's Corbyn declines to say if he will stop Brexit to form a coalition

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings