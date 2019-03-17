Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Travel Channel

Landslides at waterfall kill two in Indonesia's Lombok

By REUTERS
March 17, 2019 16:57
JAKARTA - Dozens of tourists were evacuated on Sunday from a waterfall site hit by landslides in the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, where two people died, authorities said.

Two moderate earthquakes struck Lombok on Sunday afternoon, triggering the landslides when tourists were visiting the Tiu Kelep waterfall, in north of the island, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the disaster agency, said in a statement.The disaster agency said the two people who died were both Malaysians, but state news agency Antara reported only one was a Malaysian national.

Fourteen Indonesians and 22 other Malaysians were rescued from the waterfall site, Nugroho said.



A series of quakes and aftershocks killed 500 people in Lombok last year and caused an estimated $500 million of damage to buildings and public infrastructure.

In Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua, flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain have killed at least 58 people, injured dozens and displaced more than 4,000, authorities said on Sunday.

