Laniado Hospital bans visitors until further notice
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 15, 2020 11:13
The Laniado Hospital in Netanya announced on Sunday that there would be a complete ban on visitors until further notice.
Patients who need assistance will be allowed to have one person accompanying them for the minimal time possible. That one person will be the only person allowed to accompany them, they will not be allowed to switch with another person.
