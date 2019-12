Blue and White MK Yair Lapid said in his Knesset speech on Wednesday that Israelis should “keep their kids away from televisions” seeing as the upcoming elections are “going to be a festival of violence and disgust.”



Lapid argued that these elections “only have three reasons, bribery, fraud, and breach of trust” naming the charges standing against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Netanyahu is the first Israeli leader to be indicted for alleged crimes while serving in office and not resign.