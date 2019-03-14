Lapid: Rockets fired on our citizens are unacceptable act of aggression

Breaking news.
Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid responded to the Thursday evening rocket attack from the Gaza Strip saying that “rockets fired at our citizens are an unacceptable act of aggression,” Lapid spoke on Thursday night.
“No government would accept attacks like this,” Lapid said, “and Israel is no different.” Lapid also said Israel has “the absolute right to respond with force and protect the people of Israel.”
The Israeli military confirmed that two rockets were fired towards central Israel on Thursday evening, with at least two loud explosions heard in the Gush Dan region.
According to the IDF, although the Iron Dome missile defense system was activated, there were no interceptions as both rockets fell in open territory.
