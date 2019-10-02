Lapid answers to Netanyahu: Only one man keeps the country hostage, you

Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid answered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after Netanyahu accused him of keeping the country hostage, forcing an eventual third round of elections.



“Indeed, there is a person who is keeping the nation hostage,” Lapid wrote, “Benjamin Netanyahu.” Netanyahu claimed that by insisting to serve as Prime Minister after Blue and White leader Benny Gantz Lapid is preventing a unity government being formed “today.”



When Lapid agreed to join his party, Yesh Atid, with Gant’s party Israel Resilience the two agreed that if they win the elections they will serve as prime minister in rotation with Gantz filling the role first.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });