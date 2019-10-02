Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lapid answers to Netanyahu: Only one man keeps the country hostage, you

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 2, 2019 18:31
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid answered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after Netanyahu accused him of keeping the country hostage, forcing an eventual third round of elections.

“Indeed, there is a person who is keeping the nation hostage,” Lapid wrote, “Benjamin Netanyahu.” Netanyahu claimed that by insisting to serve as Prime Minister after Blue and White leader Benny Gantz Lapid is preventing a unity government being formed “today.”

When Lapid agreed to join his party, Yesh Atid, with Gant’s party Israel Resilience the two agreed that if they win the elections they will serve as prime minister in rotation with Gantz filling the role first.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 2, 2019
Boeing says Airbus could still avoid tariffs by obeying WTO

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings