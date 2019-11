Due to the unusual political situation of yet another election and the lack of activity from the 21st and 22nd Knesset, alongside the formation of the "Blue and White" party. It was decided by Yesh Atid to extend the party leader's term, MK Yair Lapid up until the end of the 25th Knesset, as told by the party itself. This is a technical procedure due to the special circumstances the party said.