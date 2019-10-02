Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lawmaker learned of whistleblower's concerns before complaint filed

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 21:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 The whistleblower at the center of a growing impeachment probe of President Donald Trump provided an account of his concerns to a congressional aide, who relayed them to the committee chairman now leading the House of Representatives' impeachment investigation, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The Times' account, which cites a spokesman and current and former U.S. officials, said the whistleblower approached an aide to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff out of concern about how his allegations were being handled after he had a colleague pass them along to the CIA's top lawyer.

Schiff's aide suggested the whistleblower file a complaint, the New York Times said. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 2, 2019
Trump says White House always cooperates with congressional subpoenas

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings