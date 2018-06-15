June 15 2018
|
Tammuz, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Lawsuit challenges Texas abortion curbs

By REUTERS
June 15, 2018 02:07
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An abortion provider that in 2016 persuaded the US Supreme Court to void parts of a restrictive Texas law on Thursday filed a new lawsuit challenging dozens of that state's other curbs on the procedure as unconstitutional.

Whole Woman's Health Alliance and six nonprofits providing abortion-related services said Texas' licensing, parental notification, waiting period, ultrasound and other requirements violated women's due process rights.

They said the requirements impose an undue burden on women's ability to abort nonviable fetuses, with a disproportionate impact on the poor, minorities and immigrants.

The complaint was filed in the federal court in Austin, Texas against state officials including Attorney General Ken Paxton and health services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, and seeks to block enforcement of the challenged laws.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 15, 2018
Police: Four children slain at start of Florida standoff

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut