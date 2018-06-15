Lawsuit challenges Texas abortion curbs

An abortion provider that in 2016 persuaded the US Supreme Court to void parts of a restrictive Texas law on Thursday filed a new lawsuit challenging dozens of that state's other curbs on the procedure as unconstitutional.



Whole Woman's Health Alliance and six nonprofits providing abortion-related services said Texas' licensing, parental notification, waiting period, ultrasound and other requirements violated women's due process rights.



They said the requirements impose an undue burden on women's ability to abort nonviable fetuses, with a disproportionate impact on the poor, minorities and immigrants.



The complaint was filed in the federal court in Austin, Texas against state officials including Attorney General Ken Paxton and health services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, and seeks to block enforcement of the challenged laws.



