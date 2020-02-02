Lawyer impersonator arrested after license was revoked seven years prior
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 12:57
A man was arrested in Tel Aviv on Sunday morning for working as a lawyer after his license was revoked seven years prior.Sharon Dan was stopped by the Tax Authority with the goal of receiving invoices and selling them.
