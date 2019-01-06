Lawyer of alleged Jewish terrorists: 'Good kids who love Israel'

Breaking news.
Lawyer Itamar Ben-Gvir, who represents the alleged Jewish terrorists arrested for the murder of Aysha Rabi, slammed Shin Bet for what he called "a spin."
"It was clear to me today after the court hinted to the Shin Bet that in fact they have no real evidence [against my clients] that it's only a matter of time until a spin will be attempted by the Shin Bet spokesperson unit and indeed such a spin wasn't late to arrive."
"In the next few days we will hear spins against the suspects that they are anti-Zionists and what not when in fact these are good kids that love the state of Israel," he said.
