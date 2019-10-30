Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lead China, U.S. trade negotiators will speak again soon

By REUTERS
October 30, 2019 09:44
BEIJING - China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that lead China and U.S. trade negotiators will speak again soon after a U.S. administration official said an interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.

Working-level China-U.S. trade talks will continue at a fast pace in the meantime, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing.


