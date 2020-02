Leah Goldin, the mother of the missing soldier Hadar Goldin, spoke to Channel 12 and asked "How did [Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayhu] do everything he could for Naama [Issaschar] - a criminal who got pardon and didn't do the same for soldier?"She added, "the story of Naama is heart warming, I understand her mother and am happy she came back. But it's hard - my son was sent by Netanyahu to Gaza and been there for 2,000 days."