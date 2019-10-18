Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanese Christian leader calls for govt resignation amid protests

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 13:16
BEIRUT - The head of the Maronite Christian Lebanese Forces party urged the government on Friday to resign as protesters rallied across the country for the second day, blaming the political elite for an economic crisis.

"The best Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri can offer in these critical and difficult moments is the resignation of his government to allow the formation of an entirely different one that can lead the economic revival needed in the country," Samir Geagea said in a tweet.


