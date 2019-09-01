Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanese PM asks France, U.S. to weigh in between Hezbollah and Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 1, 2019 17:47
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri spoke on Sunday with French President Emanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking them to intervene and work to secure calm after Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at Israel and the IDF launched retaliatory strikes into Lebanon, Reuters reported.

 


