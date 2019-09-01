Lebanese PM asks France, U.S. to weigh in between Hezbollah and Israel

Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri spoke on Sunday with French President Emanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking them to intervene and work to secure calm after Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at Israel and the IDF launched retaliatory strikes into Lebanon, Reuters reported.

