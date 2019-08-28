Lebanese army opens fire at Israeli drone in south Lebanon -report
By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 20:04
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The Lebanese army said it opened fire at an Israeli drone in south Lebanon - Reuters reported Wednesday evening.
This comes after Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called the alleged Israeli drone attacks on the capital of Beirut and in the Qusaya a “declaration of war” on Monday.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});
Subscribe for our daily newsletter