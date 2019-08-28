Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanese army opens fire at Israeli drone in south Lebanon -report

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 20:04
The Lebanese army said it opened fire at an Israeli drone in south Lebanon - Reuters reported Wednesday evening.

This comes after Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called the alleged Israeli drone attacks on the capital of Beirut and in the Qusaya a “declaration of war” on Monday.


