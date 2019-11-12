Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Lebanese bank staff union calls for strike action on Wednesday

By REUTERS
November 12, 2019 16:00
 BEIRUT -  A union representing Lebanese bank employees called for a strike to continue on Wednesday, its president said, extending industrial action that shut down banks across the country on Tuesday.

George al-Hajj, president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees, told Reuters a decision had been taken to extend the strike and a statement would follow shortly.

The strike has been called over concerns for the safety of bank staff from customers demanding access to their deposits and protesters demonstrating outside branches. 


