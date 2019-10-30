Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanese banks to resume normal work on Friday -banking association

By REUTERS
October 30, 2019 15:38
Breaking news

Breaking news

BEIRUT - Lebanese banks will resume normal operations and receive customers on Friday, the banking association said, ending a two-week-long closure caused by massive protests against the country's ruling politicians.

"Thursday will be dedicated to internal work to complete (a backlog) of operations and to prepare to receive customers starting Friday morning," the banking association said in a statement.


