Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanese citizen spotted by the IDF near the northern border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 13, 2019 00:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF combat soldiers spotted a Lebanese citizen near the northern border fence on Thursday, Mako reported.

The suspect moved away from the scene once he realized he was seen. From the moment the man came near the security border, his presence was monitored by the IDF.
 


Related Content

Breaking news
September 13, 2019
Trump says he does not believe Israel is spying on the U.S.

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut