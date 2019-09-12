Lebanese citizen spotted by the IDF near the northern border

IDF combat soldiers spotted a Lebanese citizen near the northern border fence on Thursday, Mako reported.



The suspect moved away from the scene once he realized he was seen. From the moment the man came near the security border, his presence was monitored by the IDF.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });