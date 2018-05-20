May 20 2018
|
Sivan, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Lebanese play on Palestinian "patience" raises funds for Gaza hospital

By REUTERS
May 20, 2018 16:16
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The team behind the Lebanese theater performance "Ayyoube" has been touring the country for more than a year, but the performance on Saturday (May 19) was filled with pain, director Awad Awad said.

The performance depicts the life of a Palestinian woman refugee living in Lebanon. The proceeds are planned to support "Al-Awda" hospital in Gaza, where dozens of Palestinians injured during last week's deadly clashes on the Israeli borders are treated.

The hospital is in a state of emergency, as it lacks much-needed medical supplies and trained doctors.

The play is all about patience, said actress Mira Sidawi.

"This somehow refers to the Palestinian people without generalising of course, but this picture exists. The Palestinian people are despite everything able and still patient. Patience as well could be considered as a form of resistance," actress Mira Sidawi said.

Tickets for the Saturday performance were sold for $30 and $50 to support the Gaza-based hospital. Many people donated despite not attending the performance, actress Aliya Khalidi said.

Organisers have raised nearly $15,000 of donations, according to Awad.

Israeli forces had killed 106 Palestinians, including 15 children, since March 30, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Friday. More than 12,000 were injured, at least 3,500 by live ammunition.

Palestinian protesters were angered by a U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, which opened on May 14. The day was the deadliest since Palestinians started a protest movement to demand a right of return for refugees, with Israeli forces killing 60 protesters. Israel said the protests included attempts to breach its frontier fence.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 20, 2018
Afghan government under pressure as Taliban threaten new district

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut