June 03 2018
|
Sivan, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Lebanese tourist referred to criminal trial for insulting Egypt on Facebook

By REUTERS
June 3, 2018 22:04
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



CAIRO - A Lebanese tourist who posted a video on Facebook complaining of sexual harassment and conditions in Egypt has been referred to criminal trial and ordered to be detained for 15 days, Egypt's public prosecutor said on Sunday.



Mona el-Mazboh has been held since Thursday when she was arrested at Cairo airport at the end of her stay in Egypt after her outspoken video went viral on social media.



In the video, Mazboh complains of being sexually harassed by taxi drivers and young men in the street, as well as poor restaurant service during the holy month of Ramadan and an incident in which money was stolen from her during a previous stay.



Reuters could not reach Mazboh for comment or immediately verify the authenticity of the 10-minute video, in which she calls Egypt a "son of a bitch country."



She could face three to five years in prison if found guilty, according to one of the lawyers who filed a complaint against her.



Referring to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who was sworn in for a second term as president on Saturday, she says: "You deserve what Sisi is doing to you, I hope God sends you someone more oppressive than Sisi."



Egyptian rights activists say they face the worst crackdown in their history under Sisi, accusing him of erasing freedoms won in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule.



Mazboh later posted a second video apologizing to "respectable Egyptians" for her remarks.



In a statement, the public prosecutor said Mazboh was charged with "deliberately spreading false rumors that are harmful to society and infringe upon religions."

In a similar incident last month, Egyptian police detained activist Amal Fathy after she posted a video on social media criticizing the government for failing to protect women against sexual harassment and over worsening living conditions.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 3, 2018
Iran calls on world to stand up to Trump, save nuclear deal

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut