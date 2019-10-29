Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon PM Hariri likely to resign Tuesday - senior official source

By REUTERS
October 29, 2019 13:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri will "most probably" announce his government's resignation on Tuesday, a senior official source from outside Hariri's bloc told Reuters.

A second official source also told Reuters earlier the premier is moving towards resigning. An unprecdented wave of protests has swept Lebanon for nearly two weeks, demanding the government resigns amid growing anger at political leaders accused of corruption.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 29, 2019
Palestinian Authority denies dropping Israeli calf import ban

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings