Lebanon Uber driver gets death sentence for murder of British diplomat

BEIRUT - A Lebanese court sentenced Uber driver Tariq Houshieh to death on Friday for the murder of British diplomat Rebecca Dykes in December 2017, state news agency NNA reported.



Houshieh confessed to raping and strangling the 30-year-old Dykes, who worked at the embassy for Britain's Department for International Development.Lebanese judges routinely call for death sentences in cases of murder. But the country has an unofficial moratorium and has not carried out an execution since 2004, according to the monitoring group Human Rights Watch.



