The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 18:15
BEIRUT - A business group representing much of Lebanon's private sector called on Monday for a three-day general strike to press the country's divided politicians to form a government and end a crisis that has brought the economy to a standstill.
Lebanon has faced five weeks of anti-government protests, fueled by anger at corruption among the sectarian politicians who have governed Lebanon for decades. Demonstrators want to see the entire ruling class gone from power.Despite the unprecedented nationwide protests, which led to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Oct. 29 and a worsening economic crisis, deeply divided politicians have yet to agree on a new government.
"The economic bodies have decided unanimously to call for the implementation of a general strike to close all private institutions in the country on Thursday, Friday and Saturday," said the Lebanese Economic Bodies, a group that includes private industrialists and bankers.
"The political forces have not assumed their national responsibilities and have not shown the seriousness necessary to produce solutions to the current crisis," the group said in a statement.
It added, without elaborating, that its "escalation" would continue until a new government is formed.
The group issued its statement hours after clashes broke out on a Beirut roadway between supporters of Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal and anti-government protesters.
Supporters of Hezbollah and Amal have sought to re-open roads and get protesters to go home.
Two people were killed when their car hit a barrier on a coastal road earlier on Monday, security sources said, heightening tensions between anti-government protesters and groups opposed to their campaign against the political elite, in which demonstrators have often set up road blocks.
The crash stoked a debate on social media about whether protest tactics such as road blockages had gone too far.
A video shared on social media that appeared to be taken from a traffic camera showed a car slamming through a road barricade before bursting into flames.
Reuters could not independently verify the video or identify who set up the road barrier.
Hezbollah said in a statement that the deaths were the "result of militia attacks carried out by groups cutting off roadways," calling the tactics "a threat to civil peace and social stability."
Hezbollah and Amal were both represented in the coalition government led by Hariri. The heavily armed Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, had opposed Hariri’s resignation.
In a statement Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council urged security forces to take stronger actions to protect citizens and freedom of movement. Lebanon's army has sought to keep roads open but has pledged to use peaceful means.
The family of the victims called on authorities to launch an "immediate investigation and take the necessary measures to protect citizens in all areas and hold those cutting off the roads accountable," according to a statement on state news agency NNA.
Syria constitutional talks stuck on first day of new round
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:59 PM
Trump ordered Pentagon to let convicted Navy SEAL keep elite forces pin
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:55 PM
Rocket launched from Gaza Strip into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 06:45 PM
Mexico urges Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:14 PM
Qatar, Kuwait told U.S. they will join naval coalition, official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 05:35 PM
U.S. Supreme Court turns away murder case highlighted in 'Serial' podcast
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 05:01 PM
Mexico doesn't expect US to designate drug cartels terrorists
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 04:58 PM
Yair Lapid: Netanyahu dragging us into civil war
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 04:40 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu meets with supporters
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 04:25 PM
Saudi-led coalition carries out air strikes along Yemen's Red Sea coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 04:01 PM
Interpol seeks 8 fugitives on day to end violence against women
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 03:55 PM
IRGC: Iran will destroy Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 03:07 PM
Revolutionary Guards: Iran's enemies will be destroyed if they cross our red lines
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 02:54 PM
Appeal hearing for Naama Issachar set on December 12
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 02:49 PM
Protesters torch DR Congo mayor's office after massacre
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 02:17 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by