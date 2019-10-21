Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon cabinet to meet at presidential palace amid protests - NNA

By REUTERS
October 21, 2019 09:46
 BEIRUT - Lebanon's cabinet will convene on Monday at the Baabda palace, the National News Agency said as protests grip the country in the biggest show of dissent against the ruling elite in decades.


Officials told Reuters on Sunday that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri agreed a package of reforms with government partners to ease a crisis that has driven hundreds of thousands of protesters into the streets for four days.


