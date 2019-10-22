Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon expects "very positive" reaction to reforms from foreign donors

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 12:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Reforms announced by Lebanon's government are expected to get a "very positive" reaction from foreign donors and send a clear message that the country is handling its budget deficit, senior government adviser Nadim Munla said on Tuesday.

Munla said some political groups had suggested a cabinet reshuffle and such a move could be decided "within days" but had not yet reached a level of serious debate or come from Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.Munla said Lebanese bond holders would not be affected by reforms that include a reduction in debt servicing and that zero growth was expected in 2020.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 22, 2019
Britain lifts advisory against flying to Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh resort

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings