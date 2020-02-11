Lebanon government wins confidence vote as protests rock Beirut

Lebanon's new government won a vote of confidence from parliament on Tuesday as protesters trying to block the session clashed with security forces, leaving hundreds injured.

Smoke wafted through the city as riot police fired tear gas at the protesters, who were seeking to keep MPs from reaching the heavily barricaded parliament. The Lebanese Red Cross said it treated 373 people for injuries, with 45 taken to hospital.

Lebanon's new cabinet, formed last month with the backing of the powerful Hezbollah group, is hoping a financial rescue plan that formed the basis of its confidence vote in parliament can help pull the country from a deep financial crisis.

Protesters have been demonstrating since October over the worsening economy and a political class they say is deeply corrupt and say the new cabinet is part of the elite they want to oust.