Lebanon government wins confidence vote as protests rock Beirut

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 20:44
Lebanon's new government won a vote of confidence from parliament on Tuesday as protesters trying to block the session clashed with security forces, leaving hundreds injured.
Smoke wafted through the city as riot police fired tear gas at the protesters, who were seeking to keep MPs from reaching the heavily barricaded parliament. The Lebanese Red Cross said it treated 373 people for injuries, with 45 taken to hospital.
Lebanon's new cabinet, formed last month with the backing of the powerful Hezbollah group, is hoping a financial rescue plan that formed the basis of its confidence vote in parliament can help pull the country from a deep financial crisis.
Protesters have been demonstrating since October over the worsening economy and a political class they say is deeply corrupt and say the new cabinet is part of the elite they want to oust.
Turkey says 51 Syrian soldiers killed as rebels hit back in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 08:42 PM
Two associates of main suspect behind Jerusalem ramming attack arrested
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/11/2020 07:06 PM
Knesset to convene Monday on Haim Katz
Syrian army says it will respond to Turkish attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 06:19 PM
Mladenov: Israeli annexation would be devastating for two-states
Danon: Israel willing to enter into direct talks with the Palestinians
Mike Pompeo: Iran should not be allowed to develop ballistic missiles
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/11/2020 04:19 PM
Islamic State claims Algeria border attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 03:40 PM
Egypt's population grown to 100 million people – statistics agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 03:17 PM
Protests against Trump's 'Deal of the Century' erupt in Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/11/2020 03:17 PM
Putin to discuss Syria with Turkey's Erdogan amid rising tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 02:54 PM
Turkey-backed rebels down Syrian gov't helicopter in northwest Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 02:24 PM
More firing by Syrian gov't forces near Turkish military posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 02:23 PM
140 Israelis tested for coronavirus, no confirmed cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/11/2020 01:57 PM
Weinstein accuser's agent expected to testify in New York rape trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 01:09 PM
