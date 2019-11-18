NYC Conference
Lebanon resembles a sinking ship, parliament speaker says


BEIRUT - Lebanon is like a sinking ship that will go under unless action is taken, Nabih Berri, the speaker of parliament was quoted as saying on Monday, referring to the country's deep economic and political crisis.
"The country is like a ship that is sinking little by little," al-Joumhuria newspaper cited him as telling visitors. "If we don't take the necessary steps, it will sink entirely."

An-Nahar newspaper quoted him as likening the situation of the Lebanese people to that of passengers on the Titanic, the cruise ship that sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg.

Protesters block entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr port
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 08:59 AM
India makes advance payment for Russian missile system
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 08:23 AM
Hong Kong court rules ban on face masks unconstitutional
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 07:32 AM
IDF arrests 17 suspects in the West Bank overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 07:19 AM
China calls on U.S. to "stop flexing muscles" in South China Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 05:56 AM
U.S. condemns "unjustified use of force" in Hong Kong: senior official
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 04:46 AM
Blue and White officials believe Gantz will not form minority government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 01:13 AM
U.S. condemns lethal force in Iran, Khamenei blames 'sabotage' for unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 12:15 AM
Netanyahu's legal fate will be decided upon next Sunday, Monday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 08:39 PM
Argentinian soccer team lands in Israel ahead of match against Uruguay
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 08:24 PM
Britain charges man arrested at Heathrow Airport with terrorism offense
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 08:18 PM
Rocket hits Baghdad Green Zone, no casualties reported - police, diplomat
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 07:20 PM
Hong Kong police threaten to use live fire if 'rioters' use lethal weapon
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 06:44 PM
Protesters regain control of third bridge in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 06:23 PM
Netanyahu updates Goldin, Shaul family
