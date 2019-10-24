Lebanon's Aoun: Government reforms first step to saving Lebanon

Lebanese President Michel Aoun addressed anti-government protestors on Thursday and assured them that the reforms presented by Prime Minister Saad Hariri are the first step to "saving Lebanon," and that it was thanks to the protests that the reforms were able to pass. He also promised to recover public money that was stolen by officials, according to Lebanese broadcaster MTV.



The president added, "I do not throw responsibility on others, but I have not left a means that I did not use to achieve reform, but there are many obstacles."Aoun stressed that Lebanon is a country of partnership and democracy and "the president of the republic needs the cooperation of everyone," adding that sectarianism is the basis of the problems in the country.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });