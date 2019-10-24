Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon's Aoun: Government reforms first step to saving Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 13:47
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Lebanese President Michel Aoun addressed anti-government protestors on Thursday and assured them that the reforms presented by Prime Minister Saad Hariri are the first step to "saving Lebanon," and that it was thanks to the protests that the reforms were able to pass. He also promised to recover public money that was stolen by officials, according to Lebanese broadcaster MTV.

The president added, "I do not throw responsibility on others, but I have not left a means that I did not use to achieve reform, but there are many obstacles."Aoun stressed that Lebanon is a country of partnership and democracy and "the president of the republic needs the cooperation of everyone," adding that sectarianism is the basis of the problems in the country.


