Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon's Aoun: protests show people's pain, corruption charges not fair

By REUTERS
October 21, 2019 12:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 BEIRUT - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Monday that protests gripping the country showed "people's pain" but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.


Aoun added that the government must at least start by lifting banking secrecy from current and future ministers, his office said in a tweet.

"What is happening in the streets expresses people's pain, but generalizing corruption (charges) against everyone carries big injustice," he said during a cabinet session.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 21, 2019
Pentagon chief says keeping some troops in north Syria under discussion

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings