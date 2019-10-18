Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon's Bassil urges reforms, no new taxes amid protests

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 17:31
 BEIRUT - Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday that the government must not impose any new taxes, work to stop corruption and enact long-delayed reforms but warned that mass protests may lead to strife.

Addressing calls from protesters for the government to resign, Bassil said any alternative to the current government would be far worse. 


