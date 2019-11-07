Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon's Hariri meets Aoun, says will continue talks

By REUTERS
November 7, 2019 16:35
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri met President Michel Aoun on Thursday and said after the meeting he would continue to hold talks with the head of state and other parties.

Hariri resigned as prime minister last week."I came to talk to his Excellency the President and we will continue the consultations with other parties," he said, adding that this was all he wanted to say.


