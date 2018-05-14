May 14 2018
Iyar, 29, 5778
Lebanon's Hezbollah says U.S. embassy move in Jerusalem 'worthless'

By REUTERS
May 14, 2018 11:03
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - The Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah on Monday dismissed the US decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem as a "worthless" unilateral step, Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported.

Sheik Naim Qassem, in a televised speech in Beirut, also said attacks on Israeli positions in the Golan Heights last week had affirmed "the balance of deterrence" between Israel and its adversaries.

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli territory for the first time in the most extensive military exchange ever between the two adversaries.


