Lebanon's PM says cabinet to meet Saturday after reconciliation

Lebanon's cabinet will convene on Saturday morning, bringing to an end weeks of political paralysis, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Friday in a televised statement.



Hariri said two rival Druze leaders had held a reconciliation meeting and that from now on all would cooperate in the interests of Lebanon.

