Lebanon's PM says cabinet to meet Saturday after reconciliation

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Lebanon's cabinet will convene on Saturday morning, bringing to an end weeks of political paralysis, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Friday in a televised statement.
Hariri said two rival Druze leaders had held a reconciliation meeting and that from now on all would cooperate in the interests of Lebanon.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});