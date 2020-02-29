The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Leeds goalkeeper handed eight-game ban after racism charge

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 00:02
Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was banned for eight matches and fined 60,000 pounds ($77,964.00) on Friday after being found guilty of racist abuse in a Championship match against Charlton Athletic last September.
The FA said the 33-year-old Spaniard, who joined Leeds from Real Madrid last year, must also attend face-to-face education after the breach of rule E3 (2) which covers discriminatory abuse.
Casilla had denied using racially abusive or insulting words. Media reports said the incident involved Charlton forward Jonathan Leko, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo but has represented England at various age group levels.
The Spaniard said in a statement on social media that he was "sad and devastated" at being accused and believed firmly that racism should not be tolerated in any walk of life.
"I do not feel at all that the guilty verdict is a clear reflection of the incident," he said.
US warns Americans to reconsider travel to Italy due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 12:57 AM
Tenth coronavirus case confirmed in California - county health officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 12:54 AM
Fmr. VP and Dem candidate Biden to deliver message at AIPAC Conference
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/29/2020 12:47 AM
US reviewing options to assist Turkey after attack in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 12:14 AM
China's economy expected to rebound from coronavirus hit
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 12:11 AM
Conflicting reports on the number of coronavirus deaths in Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 08:22 PM
Seventh Israeli tests positive for virus after returning from Italy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/28/2020 07:34 PM
Major fire ongoing in southeastern Paris, rail station evacuated
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 07:29 PM
Italian coronavirus deaths rise to 21, positive cases 821
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 07:26 PM
Sixth Israeli tests positive for virus after returning from Italy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/28/2020 06:22 PM
Coronavirus risk at very high global level, says WHO's Tedros
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 06:05 PM
Bahrain reports two new cases of coronavirus, one a Saudi national
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 05:45 PM
British man who was on Diamond Princess ship dies in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 03:18 PM
All schools in Iran to close for three days over coronavirus concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 02:42 PM
Quarantine measures taken at two Abu Dhabi hotels
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 02:34 PM
