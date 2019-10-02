Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Let's get Brexit done, UK PM Johnson tells Conservative Party

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 13:56
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wenesday it was time to get Brexit done, pledging again that he would take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 "come what may."

"What the whole world wants - is to be calmly and sensibly done with the subject and to move on. And that is why we are coming out of the EU on October 31, come what may ... let’s get Brexit done. We can, we must and we will," he told his Conservative Party's annual conference.


