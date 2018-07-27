Liberman: Best answer to terror are new settlements, 400 units approved

Breaking news.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman tweeted on Friday morning that in response to the stabbing attack, he had advanced approvals for 400 new housing units in the settlement Adam where the attack took place which would receive final authorization at the next meeting of the Higher Planning Council.
This comes after Binyamin Regional Council deputy head Israel Ganz proclaimed that a seriously incident like the one on Thursday night can not pass in silence and called on Liberman to take action against terrorist infrastructures in the West Bank and to give final approval to a plan for 1,000 new housing units.
Yotam Ovadia, 31, a father of two small children died at the Hadassah Medical Center at Mt. Scopus after he was stabbed to death near his home in the West Bank settlement of Adam.
Two other Adam residents were stabbed after a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated Adam, located just outside of Jerusalem.